Mary Elizabeth Martin, 94, Ephrata grad, worked at CHS, Green Dragon standholder, 4-H leader, traveler
Mary Elizabeth Martin, 94, of Lititz, formerly of Stevens, passed away peacefully with family members by her side, on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at United Zion Retirement Community.
She was born in West Earl Township on Oct. 1, 1923 to the late William and Barbara (Musser) Burkhart, and was the wife of the late I. Homer Martin, who died in January 2017. They had shared 72 years of marriage.
Mary was a member of Mill Creek Community Church. She and her husband loved to travel and were in all of the states, except Alaska. They also traveled to Spain, Rome, Mexico and El Salvador. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, needlepoint, and cross stitch. She had also enjoyed being a Cocalico 4-H leader.
She was a graduate of Ephrata H.S., Class of ‘44. Mary worked as a cafeteria worker for Cocalico High School, and had also worked at the Triple G. Store. She and her husband owned and operated a nut and dried fruit stand at Green Dragon for a number of years.
Mary is survived by two sons: Rev. Clyde L., husband of Sharon L. (Kilhefner) Martin of Akron; and Jay H., husband of Barbara (Engstrom) Martin of Waseca, Minn.; a daughter: Beverly J., wife of George Martin of Stevens; eight grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Sam Wenzel and John Burkhart; and a half-brother: Martin Burkhart.
Services were held Sept. 1 at Ephrata United Zion Church. Interment was in the Groffdale Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to United Zion Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17043-9502.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
