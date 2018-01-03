Mary H. Esch, 90, had Green Dragon lemonade stand, enjoyed baking, vitamin sales

Mary H. Esch, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at her residence.

She was born in Ephrata to the late Noah N., who was the founder of Green Dragon and Martha G. (Horst) Burkholder; and was the wife of the late Paul J. Esch, Sr. who passed away in 2006.

Mary was a member of New Life Fellowship, Ephrata. During her working years, she worked at East End Steak Shop, Goodwill Industries, and she had a lemonade stand at Green Dragon. She enjoyed vitamin sales, knitting, crocheting, quilting, coloring, baking, especially donuts, cakes and cookies. Mary also enjoyed going to Landis Homes Adult Day services the last few years.

She is survived by her four children: Paul Esch, Jr. of Villa Rica, Ga.; Grace, wife of Ned L. Martin of Ephrata; Silas, husband of Suthida D. Esch of Kissimmee, Fla.; and Martha, wife of Dennis Strawbridge of Leola; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a sister: Lena Nolt of Ephrata.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Ruth Ann Bauman; and a son: John Esch.

Services were held Dec. 29 at New Life Fellowship, Ephrata, with Pastor Kevin Horning officiating. Interment took place in the Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.