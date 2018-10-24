Home   >   Obituaries   >   Mary J. (Eberly) Koch, 95, taught Sunday school at Grace Fellowship, was married 70 years

Mary J. (Eberly) Koch, 95, taught Sunday school at Grace Fellowship, was married 70 years

By on October 24, 2018

Mary J. (Eberly) Koch, 95, of Lebanon, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Manor Care-Lebanon.

She was born in Lancaster to the late Chester and Grace (Deisley) Eberly.

In 1941, Mary graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School, Lancaster, and later became the wife of World War II veteran, William L. Koch, with whom she shared 70 years of marriage.

She taught Sunday school at Grace Fellowship Bible Church, Ephrata, for many years and enjoyed sending greeting cards to the sick and shut-ins. She was a current member of North Annville Bible Church.

Mary was a homemaker. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed art and baking treats for her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by three sons: Thomas R., husband of Jane (Christ) Koch; William P. Koch; David J., husband of Cynthia (Bowers) Koch; a daughter: Donna M., wife of Dennis Schonewetter of New York; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave. Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Todd Shoemaker officiating. Interment will take place in the Center Union Cemetery, 599 Reading Road, East Earl, across from St. John Center Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, make contributions in memory of Mary J. Koch to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 S.E. First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or online at parkinson.org.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *