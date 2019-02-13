Mary Kathryn Hensel, 80, Ephrata, Wagaman Bros., H&E Litho Co. worker, OMPH volunteer
Mary Kathryn Hensel, 80, of Ephrata, formerly of Lebanon and Bird-in-Hand, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in Lancaster in 1938 to the late Clarence J. and Margaret E. (Sullivan) Bitzer, and was the wife of the late Jetwood W. Hensel, who passed away in 2005.
She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy of Lancaster, class of 1956. She formerly worked for Wagaman Bros. Printing Co., Lititz, and retired from H & E Litho Co., Brickerville. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Cecelia’s Church, Lebanon, and Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Ephrata.
Mary is survived by a son: Michael L., husband of Regine Faith Hensel of Lebanon; two daughters: Kelly M., wife of Dennis Nolt; Tonya K., wife of Bryan Stoner, both of Ephrata; two sisters, Nancy L. Groff, wife of Kenneth Sweigart of Lititz, Linda, wife of Rodney Mellott of FL; a brother, John S., husband of Nancy Bitzer of Lancaster; a brother-in-law, William Hensel of Ephrata; six grandsons: Matthew M. Hensel of Lebanon; Zachary Stoner of New York; Dr. Andrew Nolt, husband of Ana (Salguero) Nolt of Florida; Eric, husband of Lauren Nolt of Lancaster; Maximilian, husband of Kelsi (Lautenslager) Faith of Boise, Idaho; Travis Stoner of Reinholds; a granddaughter: Megan L., wife of Josh Worley of Mifflinburg; two great-grandsons: Nolan and Cyrus Nolt; and two great-granddaughters: Olivia and Zoey Nolt.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Shirley Plank, Margaret Koser; a brother: Donald J. Bitzer; and a sister-in-law: Shirley Hensel.
Services were held Feb. 11 at Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Ephrata, with the Rev. Fr. John J. McLoughlin, C.SS.R as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell were in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave,. Ephrata, PA 17552.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
