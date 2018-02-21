Home   >   Obituaries   >   Mary M. Coulson, 95, Ephrata School District reading program supervisor, beachcomber

Mary M. Coulson, 95, formerly of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at Brethren Village.

She was the wife of Ross H. Coulson for 69 years before his passing in August 2011. Born in Stevens, she was the daughter of the late Rev. John L. and Erla (Snyder) Myer.

Mary graduated from Denver High School in 1939. She attended Elizabethtown College, Millersville University, and Temple University, earning an undergraduate degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in the psychology of reading. She spent some of her 30 years of service as an educator with the Ephrata Area School District in third and fifth grade classrooms, but also served as the district’s reading program supervisor for many years. She was a lifelong learner.

Mary had a wide variety of interests. In retirement she and Ross traveled all over the U.S. in a camper before taking additional trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and throughout Europe. Often she and her husband would collect stones and shells from their trips, later sharing them with family, friends and the Cen Penn Beachcombers Club.

Mary was a past member of the Lancaster-Lebanon Reading Council and also served as their treasurer. She enjoyed her membership in the Susquehanna Herb Guild and loved gardening and cooking. Mary and Ross enjoyed bowling. They also loved golf, and Mary was very proud of having a hole-in-one on two different golf courses.

Her long time membership at the Lititz Church of the Brethren gave her the opportunity to sing with the choir and make many lasting friendships. One circle of a dozen friends formed a pinochle card club that continued monthly meetings for over 50 years.

Mary is survived by three daughters: Margaret (Philip) Graceffa of Newton, Mass.; Judith Turzi; and Beth Metzger, both of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister: Anna Mae Snader.

She was preceded in death by two sisters: Esther R. Kurtz and E. Floy Hess.

Services were held Feb. 16 at Lititz Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Eric Landram officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604; or Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

