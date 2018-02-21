- Welcome to Helping Hour
- Bound by wild desire: Lititz couple ‘Cashes’ in on love of theater
- Reel Reviews
- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Mary M. Coulson, 95, Ephrata School District reading program supervisor, beachcomber
Mary M. Coulson, 95, formerly of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at Brethren Village.
She was the wife of Ross H. Coulson for 69 years before his passing in August 2011. Born in Stevens, she was the daughter of the late Rev. John L. and Erla (Snyder) Myer.
Mary graduated from Denver High School in 1939. She attended Elizabethtown College, Millersville University, and Temple University, earning an undergraduate degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in the psychology of reading. She spent some of her 30 years of service as an educator with the Ephrata Area School District in third and fifth grade classrooms, but also served as the district’s reading program supervisor for many years. She was a lifelong learner.
Mary had a wide variety of interests. In retirement she and Ross traveled all over the U.S. in a camper before taking additional trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and throughout Europe. Often she and her husband would collect stones and shells from their trips, later sharing them with family, friends and the Cen Penn Beachcombers Club.
Mary was a past member of the Lancaster-Lebanon Reading Council and also served as their treasurer. She enjoyed her membership in the Susquehanna Herb Guild and loved gardening and cooking. Mary and Ross enjoyed bowling. They also loved golf, and Mary was very proud of having a hole-in-one on two different golf courses.
Her long time membership at the Lititz Church of the Brethren gave her the opportunity to sing with the choir and make many lasting friendships. One circle of a dozen friends formed a pinochle card club that continued monthly meetings for over 50 years.
Mary is survived by three daughters: Margaret (Philip) Graceffa of Newton, Mass.; Judith Turzi; and Beth Metzger, both of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister: Anna Mae Snader.
She was preceded in death by two sisters: Esther R. Kurtz and E. Floy Hess.
Services were held Feb. 16 at Lititz Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Eric Landram officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604; or Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Mary M. Coulson, 95, Ephrata School District reading program supervisor, beachcomber
Mary M. Coulson, 95, formerly of Akron, passed away on...
-
Lilly A. Cooper, 97, past WC president, active at ECH, Raybestos secretary, bridge player
Lilly A. Cooper, 97, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday,...
-
Sylvia Ann Kegerise, 84, worked at Country Lane Flowers, enjoyed gardening, antiquing, reading
Sylvia Ann Kegerise, 84, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
Belva J. Fralick, 86, Ephrata, Nichol’s department head, enjoyed walking, shopping
Belva J. Fralick, 86, of Ephrata, died unexpectedly on Sunday,...
-
Jay M. Nauman, 58, Tyson security guard, Speedwell Heights BIC member, loved his family
Jay M. Nauman, 58, of Ephrata passed away on Friday,...
-
Ira W. Simmons Jr., 93, WWII vet, bricklayer, Trinity Lutheran member, enjoyed hunting
Ira W. Simmons Jr., 93, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Dorothy M. Woods, 92, Ephrata H.S. grad, worked at Bollman Hat, enjoyed crafts, her dogs
Dorothy M. Woods, 92, formerly of Adamstown, died Feb. 13,...
-
Mary M. Coulson, 95, Ephrata School District reading program supervisor, beachcomber
Mary M. Coulson, 95, formerly of Akron, passed away...
-
Lilly A. Cooper, 97, past WC president, active at ECH, Raybestos secretary, bridge player
Lilly A. Cooper, 97, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Sylvia Ann Kegerise, 84, worked at Country Lane Flowers, enjoyed gardening, antiquing, reading
Sylvia Ann Kegerise, 84, of Denver, passed away on...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Denise L Daughetee says:
-
-
Janice Ballenger says: