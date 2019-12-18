Mary S. Snyder, 88, devoted homemaker, seamstress, active IMC member, Re-Uzit volunteer

Mary S. Snyder, 88, of Ephrata, formerly of New Holland, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Fairmount Homes after a lengthy illness.

Born in East Earl, she was a daughter of the late Paul G. and Mary M. (Shirk) Horning. She was married 68 years on May 19 to John E. Snyder Jr.

Mary was a devoted mother, and homemaker, who contributed her talents at Hollinger’s Gift Shop and Yoder’s Restaurant & Buffet, and through tireless volunteer work at the New Holland Re-Uzit Shop. She was a member at Indiantown Mennonite Church where she was active in their sewing circle. Her hobbies included sewing bonnets, aprons and quilts as well as baking. She enjoyed and spent a great deal of time traveling with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons: Richard, married to Kori (Zellers) Snyder of Berwyn; and Gary, married to Dana (Brookmyer) Snyder of Blue Ball; eight grandchildren: Peter, Nathan, Jordan, Emily, Reagan, Adam married to Kara (Horst) Snyder, Erin, and Cory married to Alyssa (Maxwell) Snyder; a great-granddaughter: Abigail; a brother: Paul S., married to Anna (Eberly) Horning of Ephrata; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are two sisters: Edna Zimmerman and Anna Martin; and a brother: Ivan Horning.

Services were held Dec. 16 at Indiantown Mennonite Church, Ephrata. Interment was in the adjoining cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522.

To send the family online condolences, visit groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.