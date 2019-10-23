Mathew L. Ruoss, 29, E.R.C. driver, Garden Spot Fire Rescue volunteer, enjoyed camping, darts

Mathew L. Ruoss, 29, of New Holland, formerly of Akron, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Mathew worked as a truck driver for E.R.C., (Environmental Recovery Corporation), Lancaster.

He served his community as a volunteer fire fighter with the Garden Spot Fire Rescue and enjoyed beer tasting, camping, campfires, fish tanking, playing darts, and spending time with his family, friends, and especially his son.

Surviving are his son: Brantley Ruoss, at home; his girlfriend: Sarah Ames of New Holland; a sister: Jess (Phil) Bleiler of Manheim, and her children, Bennett Ruoss and Garrett Bleiler; a brother: Dakota (Calli) Benedict of Ephrata, and his children, Penny Riggings and Isaiah Benedict; a stepfather: Heiland Benedict and his fiancée, Kim Longenecker; and an aunt: Jody (Joe) Shimp of Ephrata.

Preceding him in death are his grandparents: Marty and Sylvia (Good) Eitnier.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Garden Spot Fire Rescue Department headquarters, 339 E. Main St., New Holland.

To offer a condolence, visit groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-Eckenroth Funeral Home, New Holland.