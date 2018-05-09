- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
Matthew P. Dostick, 30, Ephrata, construction carpenter, avid duck hunter and fisherman
Matthew P. Dostick, 30, of Ephrata, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Matt will be lovingly missed by his parents: Wanda L. Dale of Ephrata, and Patrick J. Dostick Jr. of North Carolina; maternal grandparents: Donald and Joanne Klopp of Ephrata; paternal grandparents: Dale and Cynthia Wagner of Lebanon; six siblings: Ronald Young Jr. (Coletta) of Schaefferstown; Karie Young of Lancaster; Michael Dostick of Ephrata; David Dostick of Ephrata; Sherrie Santor (Eric) of Coal Township; and Kimberly Beck of Bellefonte; two nieces: Tori and Cali; three nephews: Zachary, Adan, and Brenan; four aunts: Susan, Joan, Laurie, and Cindy; one uncle: Don; and numerous cousins.
Matt was a hard worker who loved his job as a construction carpenter. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an avid duck hunter and fisherman. Matt was always a pleasant and enjoyable person to be around.
Final care is private at the convenience of the family and under the care of Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata. To send an online condolence, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.
-
-
