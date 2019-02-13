Home   >   Obituaries   >   Megan N. Birney, 30, EHS grad, enjoyed eating ice cream, spending time with family

Megan N. Birney, 30, of Ephrata, went home to be with her mother and the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.

She was born in Ephrata to Kenneth G. and the late Martha A. (Kilhefner) Birney.

Megan was a graduate of Ephrata High School IU-13, class of 2009. She had a pleasant and happy personality that could turn anyone’s day around. She enjoyed being held, rocked, read to, eating ice cream, watching Nickelodeon, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her father, Megan is survived by two brothers: Michael Birney of Ephrata, Mathew E. Birney of Conshohocken; a sister: Michelle L. Dean of New Danville, with children Sadie and Dawson Dean; a grandfather: Ray Kilhefner of Ephrata; two grandmothers: Olene Beiler of Ephrata; Della Mae Birney of Elkton, Md.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave., Ephrata. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Megan’s memory may be made to Friendship Community, 1149 E. Oregon Road Lititz, PA 17543.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

