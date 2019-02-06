Melissa S. Hunt, 45, EHS grad, social services worker, tennis player, founded ‘The Inside’

Melissa S. Hunt, 45, passed away at The Gardens at Stevens on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

She was born July 8, 1973, in Ephrata to David O. Hunt and Charlotte R. (Hurst) Hunt.

Melissa was preceded in death by her mother: Charlotte; and a sister: Julia B. Fritz.

Surviving Melissa are her father; stepmother: Patricia Fasnacht; a sister: Allison Hunt of San Diego, Calif.; a brother: David Hunt, Jr,. husband of Karen (Smith) Hunt of Hershey; and a nephew: Jonathan Hunt of Hershey.

Melissa was a graduate of Ephrata High School and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware and her master’s from the University of Kansas. After college, she spent her working life in social services, helping others. In 1998 she founded and ran her own newspaper in Lancaster called “The Inside.” She made many mission trips to Central America and spent some time working in England and Mexico. She played tennis at Ephrata High School and was an avid lifelong tennis fan.

Melissa’s family wants to thank the entire staff of the Gardens at Stevens for their kind and compassionate care.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Huntington Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue #902, New York, NY 10018, or online at hdsa.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata.