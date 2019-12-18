Melvin M. Martzall, 87, Hahnstown UZ pastor, chaplain at WSM, Ephrata Manor volunteer

Rev. Melvin M. Martzall, 87, of Lititz, formerly of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Maple Farms, Akron.

He was born in Lincoln to the late Harry and Elsie (Mohler) Martzall, and was the husband of the late Marian (Burkhart) Martzall, who passed away in 2005.

Melvin was a minister, serving at Haack’s UZ Church, Newmanstown, from 1972 to 1980; Hahnstown UZ Church, Ephrata, from 1982 to 1991; and lastly, he was a chaplain at Water Street Mission for 10 years. He also sold wholesale truck and auto parts to various dealers. He enjoyed volunteering at Ephrata Manor, reading and word puzzles.

He is survived by a daughter: Shirley Ann Martzall of Tucson, Ariz.; and a son: Donald E., husband of Elizabeth (Friant) Martzall of Reinholds; four grandchildren: Ben, Abby and Nate Martzall; and Stetson Tessay.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers: Nathan Martzall, Mark Martzall; and a sister: Martha Redcay.

A viewing will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m., at the Chapel at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Melvin’s memory may be made to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA, 17603; or Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.