Melvin Z. Sensenig, 90, Harvey Wise mason, enjoyed flea markets, was devoted to his family
Melvin Z. Sensenig, 90, of Ephrata, passed away early Saturday morning, Aug. 3, 2019 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Red Run, Brecknock Township, he was a son of the late Oliver H. and Mary W. (Zimmerman) Sensenig.
Melvin was a mason, laying brick for Harvey Wise Masonry for 44 years then later retired from Horst Construction in 1994. He resided with his sister, Shirley, and lovingly cared for her needs over the past few years.
Melvin was a hard worker and enjoyed the simple things in life. He always kept a pristine yard and flower garden. He was an antique collector and enjoyed an occasional trip to local flea markets. Melvin never missed a weekly call to his sister, Minerva. Family was important to Melvin, and he had special relationships with his nieces and nephews.
Melvin is survived by two sisters: Minerva Z. Martin of Stevens and Shirley M. Sensenig of Ephrata; five nieces and nephews: Bruce Sensenig, husband of Denise (Kalbach); Dale Martin, husband of Sue (Zimmerman); Vincent Sensenig, husband of Crystal (Hersh), Donna (Martin) Hahn, wife of Chris; and Deborah (Sensenig) Youndt, wife of Richard; 15 great-nieces and nephews; and 14 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Melvin was predeceased by his older brother: Raymond Z. Sensenig; and younger brother: Leroy Z. Sensenig.
Services were held Aug. 7 at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown, followed by interment in Hahnstown United Zion Cemetery, Ephrata. Services were officiated by Rev. Matthew A. Hill.
Memories and condolences may be shared at goodfuneral.com.
-
-
