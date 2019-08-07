Home   >   Obituaries   >   Menno Nolt Rissler, 87, formerly of Cocalico, farmer, jack of many trades, was a missionary in Belize

Menno Nolt Rissler, 87, of Latham, Mo., passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 3, 1932, in Lancaster County, a son of the late Daniel S. and Lizzie M. (Nolt) Rissler.

On Aug. 14, 1954, in Lebanon County, he was united in marriage to Lois Emma Miller, who preceded him in death Dec. 22, 2016.

Menno, who was raised in the Muddy Creek area, was a farmer for many years. At one time he heeled shoes, and various times worked at machine shops. On the side, he enjoyed various other occupations, such as selling Amway and Agri King premixes, working at Rod and Staff as a maintenance man, owning a laundromat and dry cleaners, operating an Echo chainsaw franchise, and selling bolts. For about the last 20 years, he enjoyed driving team people. Before moving to this area, he and his wife served as missionaries in Belize for approximately six years.

Additional survivors include two sons: Leon and wife Charlotte Rissler of Latham, Mo.; and Glen and Isabel Rissler of West Liberty, Ky.; a daughter: Karen Sue Rissler of Lititz; a foster daughter: Tammy Kay Fox and husband Thomas of Myerstown; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Services were held Aug. 1 at Versailles Mennonite Church, Versailles, Mo., with interment in the Versailles Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles, Mo. Condolences may be posted at kidwellgarber.com.

