Michael Brian Rutt, 39, Ephrata grad, Lockheed Martin software engineer, family was his top priority
Michael Brian Rutt, 39, of Oviedo, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.
Michael was dearly loved by his wife: Katherine (Pare) Rutt; their children: Preston, Meredith and Addison; and their two golden-doodles: Molly and Maggie. His wife and children were his entire world. He would do anything for them and enjoyed attending all events they were involved in. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle for him and his family was his number one priority.
Michael was born in Ephrata on Nov. 10, 1977, and was looking forward to celebrating his 40th birthday with family and friends. He graduated from Ephrata Senior High School and continued on to receive his bachelor’s degree in computer science from UMBC. He earned his master’s degree in software engineering from Penn State Great Valley. He was employed by Lockheed Martin as a software architect.
Family was everything to him. He was a devoted father, husband, son, and brother. His personality was contagious and he knew how to make you laugh in any situation. He loved Apple products and was always one of the first to own the newest device. He was an entrepreneur whose passion was to explore new avenues of the technology world.
Michael is also survived by his parents: Jeff and Cindy (Hummer) Rutt of Ephrata; and his two sisters: Karen (Rutt) wife of Ryan Martzall of Ephrata; and Amy (Rutt) wife of Kevin Martin of Lititz. In addition, he will also be lovingly remembered by his Nanny, aunts, nephews, cousin and many loyal family members and friends.
We will dearly miss our best friend and protector.
A celebration of life was held Nov. 14 at Ephrata Church of the Brethren, Ephrata, with Pastor Rob Eshelman officiating. Interment took place in the Lincoln Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
-
-
