Michael E. Crills, 62, worked at Ephrata Manor, enjoyed hunting, cars, time spent with family
Michael E. Crills, 62, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Ephrata to Harold S. Crills and the late Julia S. (Showalter) Crills, and was the husband of Jaleen (Edwards) Crills, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage.
Michael was a member of the Cocalico Sportsmen’s Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns, cars, and especially spending time with his family. He performed maintenance for Ephrata Manor, and worked for Horizon Signal Technologies, as well as the Lancaster Airport.
In addition to his father and wife, Michael is survived by two sons: Jeremy L. Crills, husband of Coleen of Leesport; and Chad M. Crills, husband of Rachel A. Kleinberg of East Hampton, N.Y.; four grandchildren: Colby, Carly, Carson, and Paul Luther Crills; and a sister: Colette, wife of Robert Frantz of Westfield.
Service and donation details will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
