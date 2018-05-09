Home   >   Obituaries   >   Michael H. Leed, 44, CHS grad, carpenter, mechanic, enjoyed building, fixing things, hunting

May 9, 2018

Michael H. Leed, 44, of Denver passed away on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at his residence.

He was born in Ephrata to Richard and Laura (Cooper) Leed, and was the husband of Sherry (Burkholder) Leed.

Mike was a 1992 graduate of Cocalico High School. He was a carpenter and mechanic. He was a member of the Cocalico Sportsmen’s Association He enjoyed hunting and building and fixing things.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two sons: Scott Michael and Shawn Mason Leed, both at home; a brother: Richard Jr., husband of Traci Leed; and a sister: Tammy Leed.

A viewing will be held on Friday, May 11, 2018, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Kindly omit flowers, instead, memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142, or to any organization that benefits children with learning disabilities.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

