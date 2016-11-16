Home   >   Obituaries   >   Michael Lee Wenger, 66, EHS grad, Navy vet, Pacific Power retiree, enjoyed oil painting

Michael Lee Wenger, 66, EHS grad, Navy vet, Pacific Power retiree, enjoyed oil painting

November 16, 2016
Michael Lee (Mick) Wenger, 66, of Casper, Wyo., entered into rest on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.

Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Luke and Nancy (Herman) Wenger, and the husband of Susan Wenger.

Mick retired from Pacific Power and Light in Casper, Wyo. He graduated from Ephrata High School, Class of 1968, and served in the U.S. Navy. He studied oil painting with Jay McVey. He loved taking walks with his dog, Snickers; gardening; oil painting; and taking trips to Cody, Wyo.

In addition to his wife, Mick is survived by a son: Ronald Wenger, husband of Andrea Wenger; along with two granddaughters: Emma Wenger and Sydney Wenger, of Ohio; a sister: Mary Ann O’Brien of Ephrata; and a brother: Bruce Dale Wenger of Cody, Wyo.

Services celebrating Michael’s life will be held in Casper, Wyo., on Nov. 18.

  1. Lynn Firestone

    November 16, 2016 at 7:08 pm

    Mick and my husband Lee Firestone were all classmates of EHS I am Lynn Horst Firestone….we are so sad….you have our deepest sympathy…

