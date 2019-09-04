Michael S. McGlashon, 61, Denver, Lennox Industries worker, enjoyed boating and tropical beaches

Michael Stuart McGlashon, 61, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Fredericksburg, Va., following a massive heart attack.

He was born in Columbia, Mo., to Richard and Janice (Bradley) McGlashon, and was the husband of Tammy L. (Sauder) McGlashon, with whom he shared 20 years of life.

He attended Peace United Church of Christ, Denver. Mike worked as a territory manager for Lennox Industries for over 30 years. He loved spending time with his family, vacationing on tropical beaches and boating, hanging out by his backyard pool and playing with his dog, Bozwell.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mike is survived by a daughter: Emily, wife of Ryan Sowers of Hatfield; a son: Jacob, husband of Jenny McGlashon of Vestal, N.Y.; stepdaughter: Lindsey Kern of Denver; stepson: Dalton Kern of Hubert, N.C.; and five grandchildren; Marie, Lily, William, Julian and Isabel. Also surviving is a sister: Jill, wife of Jeff Bush of Jackson, Wyo.

He was preceded in death by a daughter: Danielle C. McGlashon, in 2014.

A celebration of life was held Aug. 31 at Peace United Church of Christ, Denver, with Pastor Bradley Haws officiating. A private interment took place in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mike’s memory may be made to American Heart Association, Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road #100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.