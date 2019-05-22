Home   >   Obituaries   >   Milagros ‘Millie’ A. Fingerman, 73, worked at John Wanamaker’s, mother of three, enjoyed crocheting

Milagros ‘Millie’ A. Fingerman, 73, worked at John Wanamaker’s, mother of three, enjoyed crocheting

By on May 22, 2019

Milagros “Millie” A. Fingerman, 73, of Macungie, formerly of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

She was born in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico, to the late John Martin and Generosa (Cardona) Gerena, and was the wife of the late Louis Fingerman, who passed away in 2012.

She was a member of St. Ann’s Church, Emmaus. Millie worked for John Wanamaker’s and various credit unions before retiring. She enjoyed her family, her dogs, crocheting, and the arts.

Millie is survived by a son: Louis Gregory, husband of Kimberly Fingerman; a daughter: Rachel Elizabeth, wife of Bruce Stauffer; a daughter-in-law: Terri Corley Vazquez; 11 grandchildren: Samantha and Erin Fingerman; Zachary, Matthew and Mara Stauffer; Ciera Megginson; Alexis Marie Somerford; Megan Vazquez; Beth, Lanie; and Billie Corley; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Carlos Fingerman and a brother, John Martin.

Services were held May 20 at Stradling Funeral Home, Akron, with Rev. Father John J. McLoughlin C.SS.R. as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Millie’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive #100, Harrisburg, PA, 17110-9378.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *