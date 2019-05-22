Milagros ‘Millie’ A. Fingerman, 73, worked at John Wanamaker’s, mother of three, enjoyed crocheting
Milagros “Millie” A. Fingerman, 73, of Macungie, formerly of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
She was born in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico, to the late John Martin and Generosa (Cardona) Gerena, and was the wife of the late Louis Fingerman, who passed away in 2012.
She was a member of St. Ann’s Church, Emmaus. Millie worked for John Wanamaker’s and various credit unions before retiring. She enjoyed her family, her dogs, crocheting, and the arts.
Millie is survived by a son: Louis Gregory, husband of Kimberly Fingerman; a daughter: Rachel Elizabeth, wife of Bruce Stauffer; a daughter-in-law: Terri Corley Vazquez; 11 grandchildren: Samantha and Erin Fingerman; Zachary, Matthew and Mara Stauffer; Ciera Megginson; Alexis Marie Somerford; Megan Vazquez; Beth, Lanie; and Billie Corley; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Carlos Fingerman and a brother, John Martin.
Services were held May 20 at Stradling Funeral Home, Akron, with Rev. Father John J. McLoughlin C.SS.R. as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Millie’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive #100, Harrisburg, PA, 17110-9378.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
The Flight Deck at Fiorentino’s Takes Off for the Season
The outdoor Flight Deck at Fiorentino’s is now open for...
-
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky’s Ephrata Office Provides Convenience
The offices of Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky are more convenient...
-
Destruction in Denver
Sunday’s storm wreaked havoc in the Cocalico area with tornado...
-
Memorial Day ceremony held at War Memorial Field
There will be a Memorial Day ceremony in Ephrata, starting...
-
Warwick grad favored to be county’s first female DA
About 13% of eligible voters turn out in Tuesday’s primary...
-
Akron chief has convoy safety concerns
Akron Police Chief Tom Zell had some nice things to...
-
It’s been a long drive
A WWII veteran turns 100 I blinked twice when I...
-
The Flight Deck at Fiorentino’s Takes Off for the Season
The outdoor Flight Deck at Fiorentino’s is now open...
-
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky’s Ephrata Office Provides Convenience
The offices of Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky are more...
-
Destruction in Denver
Sunday’s storm wreaked havoc in the Cocalico area with...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Donald Johnson says:
-
Moses Brodin says:
-
Jim and Prudence Funk says: