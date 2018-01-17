Mildred Grace Zimmerman, 68, homemaker, loving mother, enjoyed traveling, needlework

Mildred Grace Zimmerman, 68, of Annville, and formerly of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Countryside Christian Community, Annville, after a brief illness.

She was the loving wife of the late John N. Zimmerman Sr., who passed away Feb. 12, 2004.

Milly is survived by her mother: Clara M. Walter; one son: Jeffrey L. Zimmerman; two granddaughters: Morgan and Katie; four siblings: Jane, wife of Robert Atkins; Ronald Wilkerson; Marjorie, wife of Kenneth George; and Kenneth Wilkerson, husband of Maxine; sister-in-law: Tsuyako Wilkerson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Milly was preceded in death by a son: John N. Zimmerman Jr.; grandson: Ethan John Zimmerman; and her father: Clyde L. Wilkerson.

Milly was a homemaker and loving mother. She worshipped in the Christian faith and had a grateful heart. Milly liked to travel and especially enjoyed Williamsburg, Va., Ocean City Md., and Hawaii. She also did needlework, and loved animals, especially her pet cat.

Friends will be received at Gravenor Home for Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. and interment will follow at Memory Gardens, East Cocalico Township.

To send an online condolence, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, assisted Milly’s family with the arrangements.