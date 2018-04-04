Mildred I. Dietrich, 89, seamstress, enjoyed painting, ceramics, crafts and traveling

Mildred I. Dietrich, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.

She was born in East Earl to the late Benjiman and Helen (Griffith) Weaver, and was the wife of the late Theodore Dietrich, who passed away in 1989.

Mildred was a seamstress. She enjoyed painting, ceramics, and doing crafts. She also liked to travel.

Mildred is survived by a son: Donald, husband of Judy Dietrich of Akron; a daughter: Bonnie, wife of Dennis Adair of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren: Matthew, husband of Deanna Adair of Elizabethtown; Michael, husband of Amanda Adair of Lebanon; Ashlee Dietrich of Akron; and one great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Wilmer Griffith; and a sister: Blanche Weaver.

The family would like to acknowledge the special care given by the staff at Pleasant View Retirement Community in Meadows Living.

Services will be private the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.