Mildred I. Pfautz, 90, Pfautz Market worker, Sunday school teacher, created ‘pumpkin people’
Mildred I. (Esbenshade) Pfautz, 90, of Stevens, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, surrounded by her children.
She was born in Earl Township to the late Ross and Barbara (Hollinger) Esbenshade, and was the wife of the late Leroy R. Pfautz, who passed away in 2005.
She was a member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church, where she taught children’s Sunday school and was on the hospitality and kitchen committee. She would also deliver cards and flowers and visit with shut-ins.
Mildred was a homemaker. She also helped with Pfautz Farm Market and was known as the Pumpkin People Creator. She was a member of the Farm Women’s Society #3 and involved with the PA Relief Sale. She loved to host friends and family and also to bake and decorate cakes.
Mildred is survived by a daughter: Jolynn, wife of Leverne Nolt of Reinholds; four sons: Rick, husband of Sue (Hollingsworth) Pfautz of Lititz; Jeff, husband of Jane (Weaver) Pfautz; Mike, husband of Carolyn (Witmer) Pfautz; Tim, husband of Cheryl (Martin) Pfautz, all of Ephrata; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister: Arlene Sauder of New Holland.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Clarence Esbenshade.
Services were held Dec. 29 at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, Ephrata, with Pastor Glenn E. Sauder officiating. Interment took place in the adjoining church cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Mildred’s memory may be made to Global Disciples, 315 W. James St., Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Borough approves no-tax-hike budget
Rec says outdoor pool had another good year despite rough...
Soggy Shoe Drop rings in Akron’s new year
Umbrellas and raincoats were a big part of the 2018...
-
West Cocalico continues SRO discussion
Examples of ESTJ Myers-Briggs Type Indicator melt-downs were witnessed at...
FFA teens prepare for 103rd PA Farm Show
Part two: Feeding and handling LNP Weeklies and Lancaster Farming...
‘Terrified Tonya’
“No! Don’t leave me for dead! I’m still alive!” Tonya...
Five Eagles medal at Mifflin
Wrestlers from Cocalico and six other Lancaster-Lebanon League teams took...
Ephrata places three at Wetzel wrestling classic
Ephrata junior Kayde Althouse and freshmen Austin Brass and James...
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
