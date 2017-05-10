Mildred Kreider Wenger, 90, mother of five, author, music teacher, MCC volunteer, organist

Mildred Kreider Wenger, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017, at Fairmount Homes.

Born on May 22, 1926 in Hershey, she was the daughter of late Aaron and Katie (Lehman) Kreider, and was the wife of the late Daniel E. Wenger for 70 years. He preceded her in death eight months ago.

Mildred dedicated her time and energies to raising their five children on a small poultry farm near Mt. Airy. She and Daniel were members of Gehman Mennonite Church, where she enjoyed playing piano and organ. Mildred gave music lessons to many piano students through the years.

She also wrote children’s stories based on anecdotes from her grandchildren’s lives, which were featured in numerous church papers. Many devotional readings have also been published. Together Mildred and Dan worked as volunteers with MCC, and traveled with MCC groups to visit countries where those craft products were handmade.

Mildred is survived by five children: Daniel K., married to Janet (High) Wenger, of Denver; Barbara, married to Jonas Borntrager, of Harrisonburg, Va.; Harry, married to Bev (Derstine) Wenger, of Stevens; Rachel Kreamer of Stevens; Jim, married to Vicki (Dietz) Wenger, of Stuartstown; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister: Janette Wenger.

In addition to parents and husband, Mildred was preceded in death by a sister: Ada Wine.

A viewing will be held Friday, May 12, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Gehman Mennonite Church, 127 Witmer Road, Reinholds, followed by memorial services at 11 a.m., with Reverend Phil Horning officiating. Interment will take place in the Gehman Mennonite Cemetery.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.