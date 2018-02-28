Home   >   Obituaries   >   Milton S. Haldeman, 72, Case NH retiree, author, avid genealogist, gravestone restorer

Milton S. Haldeman, 72, Case NH retiree, author, avid genealogist, gravestone restorer

Milton Samuel Haldeman, 72, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus at home, with his wife by his side, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, after a courageous 5½ month battle with renal cell carcinoma.

Milton was born in East Cocalico Township, the second of six children born to the late Raymond Ludwig and Vera (Good) Haldeman.

Milton began his working life at Miller & Hess Shoe Company in Akron and retired from Case New Holland in 2005, after 35 years of service. After retirement, he devoted himself to his favorite hobby, genealogy. He authored a Christopher Haldeman genealogy book that traced his family lineage back 11 generations to his immigrant ancestors.

He was a member of Red Run Mennonite Church, Cocalico Valley Historical Society, the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society, and Grave Concerns. He enjoyed restoring damaged gravestones and restored dozens of headstones in the county.

Milton is survived by wife of 52 years: Lorraine (Zimmerman) Haldeman; six children: Michael (Beth), Samuel (Renee), Frederick (Teresa), Loretta Huber (Curvin), Susan Shirk (Wilson), and Timothy Haldeman. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren; three siblings: Mary Jane Nissly (Harry), Harvey Haldeman (Dorothy), Robert Haldeman; two sisters-in-law: Janice Haldeman and Verna Haldeman; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Raymond and Harry Haldeman.

Services were Feb. 24 at Parkview Mennonite Church, Reamstown, with Pastor Mel Weaver officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Milton’s memory may be made to Cocalico Valley Historical Society, 237 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522; or the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society, 2215 Millstream Road, Lancaster, PA 17602.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

