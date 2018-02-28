Milton S. Haldeman, 72, Case NH retiree, author, avid genealogist, gravestone restorer Milton Samuel Haldeman, 72, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully into... Posted February 28, 2018

C. Eugene ‘Gene’ Groff, 80, accountant, Ephrata Ambulance driver, served on Ephrata Borough Council C. Eugene “Gene” Groff, 80, of Ephrata, passed away on... Posted February 28, 2018

Nathalie Solsky, 77, PA Dept. of Labor and Industry worker, enjoyed family gatherings Nathalie Solsky, 77, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, Feb.... Posted February 28, 2018

Grace M. Sauder, 88, active at Lichty’s Mennonite, prolific quilter, nature photographer Grace M. Sauder, 88, of Ephrata, formerly of Union Grove,... Posted February 28, 2018

Donald David Dubbs, 86, Korea vet, Acme produce manager, enjoyed horseback riding Donald David Dubbs, 86, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday,... Posted February 28, 2018