Minnie B. Metzler, 85, long time B&B owner, Kinzer Mennonite member, enjoyed quilting

Minnie B. Metzler, 85, of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, formerly of Christiana, passed away at the Ephrata Hospital on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

She was the wife of the late J. Robert Metzler, who passed away on Jan. 8, 2003. Born in Bareville she was the daughter of the late Harman and Mabel Nolt Benner.

She was a member of the Kinzer Mennonite Church. She graduated from the former Leacock High School of Leola. Minnie operated a bed and breakfast out of her family farm in Christiana for more than 30 years. She enjoyed quilting, ceramics, and gardening.

Surviving are two sons: Gerald R., husband of Doris Eby Metzler, of Christiana; George R. husband of Erin Smith Metzler, of Atglen; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three siblings: Galen, husband of Eileen Miller Benner, of Mount Joy; John, husband of Barbara Stoltzfus Benner, of Elizabethtown; Charles, husband of Rebecca Glick Benner, of Bareville.

She was preceded in death by two daughters: Joyce Y. and Sonja R. Metzler; a great-grandson: Emerson James Metzler; and a sister: Ruth Benner.

A funeral service will take place from the Grace Point Church, 10 S. Singer Ave., Paradise, on Friday, May 12, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dwight Groff officiating. Interment will be in the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. There will be a viewing at Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522.

Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana and Paradise. Online condolences may be offered at shiveryfuneralhome.com.