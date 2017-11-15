- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
Miriam M Horning, 84, member of Springville Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference
Miriam M Horning, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Caernarvon Township to the late Charles and Emma M. (Martin) Horning.
Miriam was a member of Springville Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
She is survived by a brother-in-law: Martin Nolt of Ephrata; four nieces: Elaine, wife of Menno Miller of Grayson, Ky.; Lois, wife of Dennis Martin of Unionville, Mo.; Linda, wife of Vernon Hoover of Patriot, Ohio; Aletha, wife of Earl Sadler of Kansas, Ohio; a nephew: Clifford, husband of Carolyn H. Nolt of Kutztown; a nephew-in-law: Leon Leinbach of Kempton; 38 great-nieces and nephews; and 50 great-great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Lizzie Nolt and Martha M. Horning; and a niece: Nancy Leinbach.
A viewing will take place on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Lincoln Christian Home, 1307 Apple St., Ephrata. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, at Lincoln Christian Home, with further services at 9:30 a.m., from the Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
