Nan V. Weidman, 96, business owner, Hamilton Watch worker, seamstress, enjoyed rail travel

Nan V. Weidman, 96, of Lancaster, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at the Mennonite Home.

She was born in Eastman, Ga., to the late John and Pearl Lee (Reynolds) Vaughn and was the wife of Penn Weidman, with whom she shared 37 years of marriage. They were the former owners of E.I. Weidman Construction in Brownstown.

Nan assembled watches at Hamilton Watch in Lancaster. She was also a seamstress. She enjoyed cooking and loved traveling the rails. She also enjoyed fashion and had done some modeling.

In addition to her husband, Nan is survived by four stepchildren: Martha, wife of Jon Forwood; Diane Weidman, wife of Thomas Keneagy; Cynthia Haughey; Mark, husband of Anne Weidman; eight step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; a brother: Grady Vaughn; three sisters: Dorothy Herr, Lydia Fitzkee and Marjorie Cannon; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Mennonite Home for their kindness and care during Nan’s stay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nan’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA, 17110.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.