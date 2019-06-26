Nancy J. Borchick, 85, Ephrata, Disney World landscaper, Penguins fan, cherished family time

Nancy J. (Fawber) Borchick, 85, of Ephrata, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy.

Born in Lancaster on June 23, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Jennie (Harnish) Fawber. She was married to Stephen S. Borchick, who died Feb. 14, 1993.

She worked for Walt Disney World in landscaping until retirement and later worked for Oregon Dairy. Nancy was baptized in the Lutheran faith.

Nancy enjoyed bowling, visiting casinos, family football pools, and watching and cheering for the Pittsburgh Penguins. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her grand-dogs.

Nancy is survived by four children: Steven Ressel, husband of Karen of Delaware; Vicki Weiler, wife of Moses of Ephrata; Debra Ressel fiancée, of Bill Phillips of Willow Street; and Paul Ressel Jr., husband of Kathy of Strasburg; eight grandchildren: Steven Ressel Jr.; Jennifer Hookway; Lori Weiler; Joshua Leachey, husband of Erin; Ryan Kirchner; Tara Gabriel; Trista Shenk, wife of Doug; and Hope Dorwart, wife of Kyle; and six great-grandchildren: Taylor, Mason, Tyler, Jaden, James, and Karlee. Also surviving are her siblings: Norman “Butch” Fawber; Harvey Fawber, husband of Kathy; Margaret “Peg” Parmer; Glenn Fawber; and sister-in-law: Leah Fawber.

She was preceded in death by four siblings: Feryn Schneider, Russell Fawber, Warren “Pud” Fawber and Arthur Fawber.

Services were held June 21 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Interment was in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

