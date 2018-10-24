Home   >   Obituaries   >   Nancy Lee Heiser, 57, homemaker, enjoyed gardening, going to the beach, helping others

Nancy Lee Heiser, 57, homemaker, enjoyed gardening, going to the beach, helping others

Nancy Lee Heiser, 57, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at home after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Ephrata to the late Richard and Kathryn (Frankhouser) Wingenroth, and was the wife of Leonard “Lenny” Heiser, with whom she shared 39 years of marriage.

She attended Washington Avenue Bible Church, Ephrata. Nancy was a homemaker. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, reading and going to the beach. She loved her family and enjoyed helping others.

In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by two daughters: Samantha L. Heiser-Nolan, Tabetha L. Heiser, both of Ephrata; a granddaughter: Sierra Weidman; and two siblings: Patricia, wife of Robert Landis of Ephrata; Tim, husband of Deb Wingenroth of Reinholds.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Richard Wingenroth Jr. and Terry Wingenroth.

Services were held Oct. 23 at Stradling Funeral Home, Akron, with Pastor Ben Lee officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Susquehanna Valley, 1054 New Holland Ave., Lancaster, PA, 17601.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

