- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
Nancy Wenger, 86, married 70 years, enjoyed the beach, taking care of her family
Nancy Wenger, 86, of Ephrata, passed away at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.
She was born on July 24, 1932, in Ephrata, to the late Joel E. Herman and Mary (Behmer) Herman. Nancy married the love of her life, Luke W. Wenger, in August of 1948. They just celebrated 70 years of marriage.
Nancy was a loving mother and babysitter to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time at the beach and in the mountains of Potter County.
Nancy is survived by a daughter: Mary Ann O’Brien of Ephrata; and a son: Bruce Dale Wenger of Cody, Wyo. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Ronald Wenger, Bradley O’Brien, Jessica Barnhart, and Tara Rice; and five great-grandchildren: Emma and Sydney Wenger, Nathan Barnhart, and Kaitlyn and Tyler Rice. She is also survived by one sister: Patsy Herman, wife of George Dosch.
Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sons: Randy and Michael; and nine siblings.
Friends are invited to gather at Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, on Thursday, Oct. 4, for a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery, 36 Church St., Lititz, following the service.
In place of flowers, consider a memorial donation to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster County at hospiceandcommunitycare.org/donate.
To leave condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Rely on Hoffman Computer Associates for All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman Computer...
-
The Stunning Beauty of Autumn Arrives at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The gorgeous colors of fall are arriving at Iron Valley...
-
Great weekend ends 100th Ephrata Fair on a high note
Seemingly rising out of the macadam on Monday night, the...
-
Griddled with memories
Longtime owners of The Pancake Farm to close iconic business...
-
A tough call for parade directors
Randy and Betsy Leinbach had a very tough decision to...
-
Sweigart’s last stand?
This one’s for you, “BIP!” That’s the message posted to...
-
Wawa to close for 30-day renovation
Gas pumps to remain open Wawa officially confirmed Tuesday that...
-
Rely on Hoffman Computer Associates for All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman...
-
The Stunning Beauty of Autumn Arrives at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The gorgeous colors of fall are arriving at Iron...
-
Great weekend ends 100th Ephrata Fair on a high note
Seemingly rising out of the macadam on Monday night,...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
Pauline Rekatas says:
-
Karen Stauffer says: