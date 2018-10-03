Home   >   Obituaries   >   Nancy Wenger, 86, married 70 years, enjoyed the beach, taking care of her family

October 3, 2018

Nancy Wenger, 86, of Ephrata, passed away at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.

She was born on July 24, 1932, in Ephrata, to the late Joel E. Herman and Mary (Behmer) Herman. Nancy married the love of her life, Luke W. Wenger, in August of 1948. They just celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Nancy was a loving mother and babysitter to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time at the beach and in the mountains of Potter County.

Nancy is survived by a daughter: Mary Ann O’Brien of Ephrata; and a son: Bruce Dale Wenger of Cody, Wyo. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Ronald Wenger, Bradley O’Brien, Jessica Barnhart, and Tara Rice; and five great-grandchildren: Emma and Sydney Wenger, Nathan Barnhart, and Kaitlyn and Tyler Rice. She is also survived by one sister: Patsy Herman, wife of George Dosch.

Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sons: Randy and Michael; and nine siblings.

Friends are invited to gather at Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, on Thursday, Oct. 4, for a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery, 36 Church St., Lititz, following the service.

In place of flowers, consider a memorial donation to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster County at hospiceandcommunitycare.org/donate.

To leave condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.

