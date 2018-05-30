- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
- Carrying a tune into the future ♫♪
- Free acappella concert April 2
- Local girls share ‘Show Boat’ spotlight
- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
- Winter Winds Down at Iron Valley and Miner’s Pub
- Showcase of Homes, March 1, 2018
- Reel Reviews: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Annihilation’
Naomi S. Prince, 97, Akron Lioness Club charter member, RCA worker, mother of five
Naomi S. Prince, 97, of New Holland, formerly of Akron, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born in Honey Brook to the late Ralph and Ruth (Deihm) Styer, and was the wife of the late Harold Raymond Prince, who passed away in 1984.
Naomi was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Akron, for more than 60 years. She was a charter member of the Akron Lioness Club, an avid bingo player and enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels. She graduated from Honey Brook High School in 1938 and Lancaster Business College in 1940. She then went to work for RCA and Miller Hess Shoe Company.
Naomi is survived by a son: H. Raymond Prince, companion of Joyce Eberly of Denver; four daughters: Lucinda, wife of Floyd Grove of New Holland; Sylvia, wife of Bruno Schmalhofer of Lancaster; Phyllis, wife of Gary Ream of Lancaster: Natalie, wife of Harold Brossman of Ephrata; 11 grandchildren: David Prince, Darla Ditzler, Donald Prince, Larry Buehler, Michael Lester, Justin Ream, Brittany Peak, Stephen Schmalhofer, Jenna Van Asco, Nicholas Schmalhofer, Noelle Brossman; 16 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; a step-great-grandchild; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother: Ralph (Dick) Styer of Honey Brook; and friends: Jane Wolf and Terri Wanner.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson: George Lester; and a brother: Frank Styer.
Due to the loving care of her family, Naomi’s final wish to live at home was made possible.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Schoeneck honors hometown heroes
There is a Memorial Day event that takes place every...
-
Reamstown monument dedicated to unknown soldiers
It was December 19, 1777 when the wagons began arriving...
-
Denver honors vets at Memorial Day event
Denver had a larger than usual turnout for their annual...
-
Back to the District Finals
Young, Mounts dominate Lower Dauphin, face Cedar Cliff in Wednesday’s...
-
Heck earns sixth place in State javelin
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — With so many quality throwers in the...
-
Ephrata athletes claim three medals
Shue leads the way with individual silver, bronze in relay...
-
Lucille E. Umland, 92, choir director at Ebenezer E.C., dental assistant, enjoyed volunteering
Lucille E. Umland, 92, of Hellertown, formerly of Brownstown, passed...
-
Schoeneck honors hometown heroes
There is a Memorial Day event that takes place...
-
Reamstown monument dedicated to unknown soldiers
It was December 19, 1777 when the wagons began...
-
Denver honors vets at Memorial Day event
Denver had a larger than usual turnout for their...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Upton says:
-
Olivia may nixdorf says:
-
Bernice says: