Naomi S. Prince, 97, Akron Lioness Club charter member, RCA worker, mother of five

Naomi S. Prince, 97, of New Holland, formerly of Akron, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born in Honey Brook to the late Ralph and Ruth (Deihm) Styer, and was the wife of the late Harold Raymond Prince, who passed away in 1984.

Naomi was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Akron, for more than 60 years. She was a charter member of the Akron Lioness Club, an avid bingo player and enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels. She graduated from Honey Brook High School in 1938 and Lancaster Business College in 1940. She then went to work for RCA and Miller Hess Shoe Company.

Naomi is survived by a son: H. Raymond Prince, companion of Joyce Eberly of Denver; four daughters: Lucinda, wife of Floyd Grove of New Holland; Sylvia, wife of Bruno Schmalhofer of Lancaster; Phyllis, wife of Gary Ream of Lancaster: Natalie, wife of Harold Brossman of Ephrata; 11 grandchildren: David Prince, Darla Ditzler, Donald Prince, Larry Buehler, Michael Lester, Justin Ream, Brittany Peak, Stephen Schmalhofer, Jenna Van Asco, Nicholas Schmalhofer, Noelle Brossman; 16 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; a step-great-grandchild; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother: Ralph (Dick) Styer of Honey Brook; and friends: Jane Wolf and Terri Wanner.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson: George Lester; and a brother: Frank Styer.

Due to the loving care of her family, Naomi’s final wish to live at home was made possible.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

