Home   >   Obituaries   >   Noah M. Oberholtzer, 86, retired farmer, father of four, Meadow Valley Mennonite member

Noah M. Oberholtzer, 86, retired farmer, father of four, Meadow Valley Mennonite member

By on November 21, 2017

Noah M. Oberholtzer, 86, of Ephrata, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at his residence after a brief illness.

He was born in East Earl Township to the late Adam L. and Barbara W. (Martin) Oberholtzer. He was the husband of Verna N. (Hoover) Oberholtzer. His first wife, Vera M. (Zimmerman) Oberholtzer, passed away in 2005.

He was a member of Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference, and was a retired farmer.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are two sons: Marlin Z., husband of Eva Mae (Zimmerman) Oberholtzer of Ephrata; Landis Z., husband of Amy (Newswanger) Oberholtzer of Nora Springs, Iowa; a daughter: Nancy Z., wife of Alvin M. Martin of Nora Springs, Iowa; a daughter-in-law: Brenda H. Martin, wife of Mark Young of Nottingham; 33 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; three brothers: David M., husband of Lucy M. (Horst) Oberholtzer of Lititz; Adam M., husband of Ella G. (Martin) Oberholtzer of East Earl; Leroy M., husband of Shirley A. (Longenecker) Oberholtzer of Manheim; and a sister: Barbara M. Weaver of Ephrata.

He was preceded in death by a son: Nelson; a grandson; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters; Anna M. Wenger, and Lena M. Martin.

Services were held Nov. 20 at Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, Ephrata, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment followed in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *