Nona Williams, 82, Community Health receptionist, enjoyed holiday decorating, family time

Nona Williams, 82, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Philadelphia to the late William C. and Dorothy B. (Kline) Nagele, and was married for 41 years to the late Raymond L. Williams, who died in 2000.

In earlier years, Nona worked as a receptionist for Community Health, Darby.

Nona enjoyed going out with friends, dining out, decorating for the holidays, and especially spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nona is survived by three daughters: Karen (John) Smith of Broomall; Rae Darlene (Mark) Marsden of Downingtown; and Nona Dale (Chris) Hart of Upper Darby; nine grandchildren: Jacqui and Kevin, Kyle, Alexa, Lacey and Carly, Jason, Andrew and Craig; nine great-children, and two on the way.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by grandson: John Smith.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 7 to 8 p.m., at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver.

Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.