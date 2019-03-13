Nora S. Hurst, 96, homemaker, mother of six, was member of Springville Mennonite
Nora S. Hurst, 96, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Wheatridge-Fairmount Homes.
Formerly of Cocalico, she was the wife of the late Raymond W. Hurst. Nora was born in West Earl Township to the late Enos and Fannie (Snyder) Weaver
A homemaker, she was a member of Springville Mennonite Church.
Nora is survived by two sons: Richard (Mary) Hurst of Newmanstown, Earl (Irene) Hurst of Newmanstown; two daughters: Janie (David) Martin of Lititz, Janet (Leroy) Sauder of Lebanon; a daughter-in-law: Jerilyn Hurst of Schoeneck; 17 grandchildren; 88 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren: 13 step-great-grandchildren; and three siblings: Etta (Edwin) Horning, Aaron (Martha) Weaver, Esther (Samuel) Horst.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Glenn Nelson Hurst; an infant daughter; a son-in-law: Daniel Gehman; two grandchildren: Jonathan and Ardell; several great-grandchildren; and six siblings: Lizzie (Eli) Wenger, Mary (Amory) Hoover, Anna (Ivan) Nolt, Mabel (Michael) Horning, Raymond (Thelma) Weaver and Joseph Weaver.
Services were held March 11 at Weaverland Mennonite Frame Church, East Earl, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment took place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Declaration House is under roof
Declaration House, located at 240 Main Street, has a new...
-
Denver Borough will receive land parcel from Fulton Bank
Denver council on March 11 received confirmation from Fulton Bank...
-
EASS proposes plan to help with electric bills
Earlier this month, as temperatures hovered in the teens, the...
-
Adamstown Borough hears 2018 police response times
Police response times have been calculated by the Ephrata Police...
-
West Cocalico seeks to help fire companies thrive
In the March 7 West Cocalico supervisors meeting, the board...
-
Clay seeks to improve stormwater run-off
Clay Township supervisors announced at their Feb. 11 meeting that...
-
Students share internship experiences with school board
Going backward from traditional teaching methods may help students go...
-
Declaration House is under roof
Declaration House, located at 240 Main Street, has a...
-
Denver Borough will receive land parcel from Fulton Bank
Denver council on March 11 received confirmation from Fulton...
-
EASS proposes plan to help with electric bills
Earlier this month, as temperatures hovered in the teens,...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rose Marie Marburger says:
-
Eve Hunt says:
-
Debbie Painter-Benning says: