Nora S. Hurst, 96, homemaker, mother of six, was member of Springville Mennonite

March 13, 2019

Nora S. Hurst, 96, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Wheatridge-Fairmount Homes.

Formerly of Cocalico, she was the wife of the late Raymond W. Hurst. Nora was born in West Earl Township to the late Enos and Fannie (Snyder) Weaver

A homemaker, she was a member of Springville Mennonite Church.

Nora is survived by two sons: Richard (Mary) Hurst of Newmanstown, Earl (Irene) Hurst of Newmanstown; two daughters: Janie (David) Martin of Lititz, Janet (Leroy) Sauder of Lebanon; a daughter-in-law: Jerilyn Hurst of Schoeneck; 17 grandchildren; 88 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren: 13 step-great-grandchildren; and three siblings: Etta (Edwin) Horning, Aaron (Martha) Weaver, Esther (Samuel) Horst.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Glenn Nelson Hurst; an infant daughter; a son-in-law: Daniel Gehman; two grandchildren: Jonathan and Ardell; several great-grandchildren; and six siblings: Lizzie (Eli) Wenger, Mary (Amory) Hoover, Anna (Ivan) Nolt, Mabel (Michael) Horning, Raymond (Thelma) Weaver and Joseph Weaver.

Services were held March 11 at Weaverland Mennonite Frame Church, East Earl, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment took place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

