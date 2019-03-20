Home   >   Obituaries   >   Norman S. Eckert, 96, WWII vet, Sperry NH worker, was married 75 years, enjoyed cars, Phils

Norman S. Eckert, 96, of Lititz, formerly of Akron, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Luther Acres.

Born in Brickerville, he was the son of the late Anna Strauss and was raised by the Strauss family. He was the husband of the late Fern D. (Moyer) Eckert, with whom he shared 75 years of marriage before her passing in 2017.

He was a member of Brickerville United Lutheran Church, Akron Lions Club, and a lifelong member of Lititz Post #1463 V.F.W. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II.

Norman worked for the former Sperry New Holland. He enjoyed antique cars and attending car shows. He also enjoyed watching golf, playing board games like Parcheesi and Pinochle and was an avid Phillies fan.

Norman is survived by a brother: Robert Steffy of Lititz; and nieces and nephews: Deb Young, Gary Steffy, Dan Strauss, Janice Burkholder, Nicki Strauss, and Beth Strauss.

In addition to his wife and mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Raymond and Lester Steffy; and two nephews: Bill Strauss and Tom Strauss.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 21, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 East 28th Division Highway, Lititz, followed by funeral services 11 a.m., with Pastor Scott D. Davis officiating. Interment will take place in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Red Rose Veteran Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions in Norman’s memory may be made to Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 East 28th Division Highway, Lititz, PA, 17543.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

