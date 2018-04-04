Paige Marie Montgomery, 47, Ephrata, chef, passionate gardener, avid fan of the Phillies and Redskins

Paige Marie Montgomery, 47, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

She was born in Lancaster, and was the wife of Robert Montgomery, with whom she shared 18 years, 10 of which they were married.

Paige was a chef. She had a passion for gardening and cooking and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Redskins.

In addition to her husband and mother, Paige is survived by a brother: Shane Blankenmyer of Conestoga.

Service details will follow at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Paige’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society-Lancaster County Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603.

