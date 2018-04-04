- Free acappella concert April 2
- Local girls share ‘Show Boat’ spotlight
- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
- Winter Winds Down at Iron Valley and Miner’s Pub
- Showcase of Homes, March 1, 2018
- Reel Reviews: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Annihilation’
- Welcome to Helping Hour
- Bound by wild desire: Lititz couple ‘Cashes’ in on love of theater
- Reel Reviews
- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Paige Marie Montgomery, 47, Ephrata, chef, passionate gardener, avid fan of the Phillies and Redskins
Paige Marie Montgomery, 47, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Lancaster, and was the wife of Robert Montgomery, with whom she shared 18 years, 10 of which they were married.
Paige was a chef. She had a passion for gardening and cooking and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Redskins.
In addition to her husband and mother, Paige is survived by a brother: Shane Blankenmyer of Conestoga.
Service details will follow at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Paige’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society-Lancaster County Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.