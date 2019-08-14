Paul B. Kline, 91, farmer, Soil Conservation District worker, annual tractor show host

Paul B. Kline, 91 years young, of Brunnerville, passed away after a brief illness, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.

Born on Nov. 15, 1927, Paul was a son of the late Samuel and Ada (Bowman) Kline.

He is survived by three children: Nancy (Wade) Hall, Carol (Kenneth) Weaver, and Jeffrey Kline (Alvina); nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Mae U. Kline; son: Ronald Kline; and brother: John Kline.

Paul was an active farmer until his mid 80s. He was a pioneer of soil conservation and worked for the Soil Conservation District. He was a member of the Manheim and PA Young Farmers.

Paul had a love of antique tractors and will be remembered by many for his annual June tractor show in Brunnerville.

Funeral services were held Aug. 13 in the Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.

Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata. To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.