Paul A. Kline, 94, WWII medic, Fleet Air worker, Brickerville Fire Co. founding member

Paul A. Kline, 94, formerly of Brickerville, passed on to eternal life Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at Exeter Green Nursing and Rehab Center under hospice care.

Born in Brickerville, he was the son of the late Howard F. and Margie (Demmy) Kline.

He was an Army Medic during World War II in Germany, France, Belgium, and during the Battle of the Bulge. He was a former employee of Fleet Air Corp in Ephrata and Manheim Auto Auction.

He was a founding member of the Brickerville Fire Company, life member of the Ephrata VFW, life member of Lititz American Legion, member of the disabled American Veterans, and life member of the Mount Aetna Fire Company.

He is survived by a son: Jay G. (Pat) Kline of Holtwood; and two daughters: Kay E. (Barry) Redcay, of Stevens; and Linda S. (Douglas) Miller, of Lititz; six grandchildren: Troy (Traci) Young, James (Rebecca) Kline, Amanda (Dustin) Payne, Susan (Jonathan) French, Alissa Miller, and Andrew (Nicole) Miller; seven great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years: Dorothy M. (Myers) Kline; a sister: Ruth I. Shirk; and a great-grandson: Derek Young.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz, assisted Paul’s family with the arrangements.

  1. Rosemary Weidman

    September 22, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I will always remember Paul as a very friendly, humerous person. He made me laugh so often when I saw him at the Ephrata VFW. May he have eternal peace.

