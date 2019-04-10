Paul W. Beyer, 88, 52-year Bowery Mission worker, Rothsville Fire Co. fire policeman
Paul W. Beyer, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Fairmount Homes.
He was born in Clay Township to the late Russell and Mary (Wissler) Beyer, and was the husband of Martha (Newswanger) Beyer, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
He was a member of Millport Mennonite Church. He was also a lifetime member and fire police for Rothsville Fire Company. Paul volunteered and worked for the Bowery Mission in New York City for over 52 years.
In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by a son: Eugene, husband of Linda Beyer of Lititz; a daughter: Sandy, wife of Carl Gerlach of Beech Creek; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother: Ray, husband of Mary Ann Beyer of Ephrata; and four sisters: Lois, wife of Ellis Zeiset of East Earl; Anna, wife of Melvin Gehman of Palmyra; Orpha Weaver of Bellville; and Esther, wife of Amos Bange of Canada.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Glenda Frey; and a brother: Mark Beyer.
Services were held April 8 at Millport Mennonite Church, Leola. Interment was in the Millport Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to the Bowery Mission Fund, Attn: James Macklin, 227 Bowery, New York, NY 10002.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Clyde L. Young, 82, USMC, Lancaster Malleable worker, OMPH member, Phils fan, collected vinyl records
Clyde L. Young, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday,...
-
Paul W. Beyer, 88, 52-year Bowery Mission worker, Rothsville Fire Co. fire policeman
Paul W. Beyer, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday,...
-
Post-apocalyptic parables: ‘Godspell’ at Prima Theatre
The unthinkable has happened. World War III has occurred, destroying...
-
Reel Reviews: Magic and millionaires make movies
‘Shazam!’ With that magic word, orphaned schoolboy Billy Batson (Asher...
-
Woodridge Beer Fest returns May 4
The Woodridge Swim Club will be hosting its third annual...
- This week at the movies….
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and her...
- Posted April 3, 2019
- 0
-
Clyde L. Young, 82, USMC, Lancaster Malleable worker, OMPH member, Phils fan, collected vinyl records
Clyde L. Young, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Paul W. Beyer, 88, 52-year Bowery Mission worker, Rothsville Fire Co. fire policeman
Paul W. Beyer, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Post-apocalyptic parables: ‘Godspell’ at Prima Theatre
The unthinkable has happened. World War III has occurred,...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Paula Szanca says:
-
Janet Fisher says:
-
Krystal Schware says: