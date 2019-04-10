Home   >   Obituaries   >   Paul W. Beyer, 88, 52-year Bowery Mission worker, Rothsville Fire Co. fire policeman

Paul W. Beyer, 88, 52-year Bowery Mission worker, Rothsville Fire Co. fire policeman

April 10, 2019

Paul W. Beyer, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Fairmount Homes.

He was born in Clay Township to the late Russell and Mary (Wissler) Beyer, and was the husband of Martha (Newswanger) Beyer, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.

He was a member of Millport Mennonite Church. He was also a lifetime member and fire police for Rothsville Fire Company. Paul volunteered and worked for the Bowery Mission in New York City for over 52 years.

In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by a son: Eugene, husband of Linda Beyer of Lititz; a daughter: Sandy, wife of Carl Gerlach of Beech Creek; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother: Ray, husband of Mary Ann Beyer of Ephrata; and four sisters: Lois, wife of Ellis Zeiset of East Earl; Anna, wife of Melvin Gehman of Palmyra; Orpha Weaver of Bellville; and Esther, wife of Amos Bange of Canada.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Glenda Frey; and a brother: Mark Beyer.

Services were held April 8 at Millport Mennonite Church, Leola. Interment was in the Millport Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to the Bowery Mission Fund, Attn: James Macklin, 227 Bowery, New York, NY 10002.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

