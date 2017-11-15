Home   >   Obituaries   >   Pauline A. Ulrich, 92, F & M Hat Co. worker, enjoyed gardening, baking, and cooking

Pauline A. Ulrich, 92, of Reinholds, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata.

She was born in Adamstown to the late John R. and Cora (Marshall) Frederick, and was the wife of the late Paul N. Ulrich, who died in 1992.

Pauline was a member of the Ephrata Seventh Day Adventist Church. She had worked in the Carding Room at F & M Hat Company in Denver, and enjoyed gardening, baking, and cooking.

Pauline is survived by a son: Randall E. “Randy” Ulrich, husband of Deneace L. (Justice) of Reinholds; two grandsons: Ryan S. Ulrich, husband of Holly; and Mark D. Ulrich, husband of Dana; and five great-grandchildren: Zachery and Kevin Ulrich; Nicholas, Jenae, and Cohen Ulrich.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three siblings: Kathryn Rissler, John Frederick Jr., and Florence Adair.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

