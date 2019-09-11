Peter H. Styer, 89, Korea vet, worked at Hoyt Wire Cloth, loved to tinker with old cars

Peter H. Styer, 89, of Rothsville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

He was the husband of the late Marian Spangler Styer, who passed away in 2001. Born in East Petersburg, he was the son of the late Samuel M. and Kathryn E. Adams Styer.

Peter had worked for 20 years for the former Hoyt Wire Cloth Co., now Lumsden Corporation. He also had worked at the Brewers Outlet and the Log Cabin Restaurant.

He was a great babysitter, and loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to tinker with things, especially old cars.

Peter was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a corporal during the Korean War. After his discharge, he served with the National Guard for 25 years.

He is survived by his sons, both of Rothsville: Ronald, married to Marcia Styer; and Jay Edward Styer; his daughters: Cynthia F., married to Ransom King of South Carolina; and Sandra, married to Ed Martin of Stevens; 13 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers: Leroy, Ralph, Bruce, and Carl; sisters: Dorothy Jemison and Betty Pletz; and his grandson: Ronald Styer.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, with a time of sharing of special remembrances with family and friends at 2:30 p.m. Interment to follow in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive #100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

To offer a condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.