Phyllis J. Sweigart, 80, Ephrata, Cocalico bus driver, loved water gardening, raising sheep

Phyllis J. Sweigart, 80, Ephrata, died at home Dec. 25, 2017.

Born in Ephrata, she was a daughter of the late Rufus G. and Beulah (Leed) Burkholder.

Phyllis was a school bus driver for Cocalico School District and later Boyo Transportation. She loved flower & water gardening, raising her sheep, sewing, quilting and crafts.

Surviving are her children: Debra (Garry) Fasnacht, Ephrata; Sherri (Chuck) DeWitt, St. Augustine, Fla.; and Ronald Sweigart, Denver; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters: Dixie Schweitzer and Linda Osiolek; and a brother: Robert Burkholder.

Funeral services were held Dec. 29 at Good Funeral Home, Reamstown, with The Rev. Ray Stark officiating. Burial followed in Fairview Cemetery Annex, Denver.

Rather than flowers, consider contributions to the charity of your choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared at goodfuneral.com. Good Funeral Home, Reamstown, was entrusted with the arrangements.