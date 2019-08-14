Phyllis Joan Weber, 86, R.N. at ECH, Maple Farms, loved music, scout leader, volunteer, and poet

Phyllis Joan (Ash) Weber, 86, of Ephrata, and formerly of Reading, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Ephrata Manor surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in West Reading on Feb. 8, 1933 to the late Phillip and Pauline Erma (Kline) Ash. Phyllis was a 1950 Reading High School graduate. She played violin and viola in the high school orchestra and enjoyed music all her life.

Phyllis was a Registered Nurse. She graduated from Reading Hospital in 1953 and worked at Memorial Hospital in Pottstown, and Ephrata Community Hospital with children, mothers and babies. Her career continued at Maple Farms followed by working alongside several family practice doctors in their offices. She retired in 1997, but continued to provide her nursing skills to friends and family.

She was a member and sang in the choir at Bethany United Church of Christ, Ephrata.

Service in her community was important to Phyllis. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader and a Cub Scout den leader. She helped with the Akron Lions Club and the Ephrata Farm Show stand projects. She was active with the quilt group at Bethany, and bridge club. She loved to sew, knit, crochet, collect Depression glass, make jewelry, play piano, and write poems.

Phyllis was a caregiver and loved her growing family and spending time with them. She enjoyed travel, attending concerts and programs, celebrating holidays, birthdays, and weddings.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years: Fred R. Weber; and her brother: Dr. Rodney Ash.

She is survived by two daughters: Patti Jo, wife of David Hibshman of Palmyra; Peggy Anne, wife of Donald Grabowski of Elizabethtown; one son: Michael Fred Weber and his wife Jane of Ephrata; a sister-in-law: Ruth, wife of the late Dr. J. Walter High; nine grandchildren: Eric Hibshman and his wife Amy, Jeff Hibshman and his wife Jennie, Paul and his wife Gina, Steven and Ben Grabowski, Justin Weber and his wife Heather, Christian and his wife Apoorva, Laura and Meleny Weber; and eight great-grandchildren: Morgan and Logan Hibshman; Coleson and Kayla Hibshman; Miles, Lily, and Finn Weber; and Adelai Grabowski.

A tribute to her life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. at Bethany United Church of Christ, 140 E. Main St., Ephrata. The family will receive friends before the service from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Church of Christ, 140 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.

Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata. To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.