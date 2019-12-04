Priscilla A. Bender, 67, Cocalico grad, worked at Wolf Shoe, C&B Trimming, and Fulton Bank

Priscilla A. Bender, 67, of Denver, formerly of Lititz, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at The Gardens at Stevens.

Born in Ephrata, she was a daughter of the late Howard A. and Lucy J. (Messner) Althouse, and wife of the late Jeffrey S. Bender, who passed in 2001.

Priscilla was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1971. She formerly worked at A. N. Wolf Shoe Co. in Denver, C&B Trimming in Reamstown, and most recently, as a teller at the Fulton Bank in Lititz.

Priscilla is survived by her sister: Peggy L. Althouse of Denver; three nieces; a nephew; and her extended family.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters: Juanita K. Bleecher and Kay J. Althouse.

At Priscilla’s request, services will be private. Her final resting place is Fairview Cemetery, Denver.

Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Human League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. East, Lancaster, PA 17602.

Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral Home, Reamstown. Condolences may be posted at goodfuneral.com.