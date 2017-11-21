Home   >   Obituaries   >   R. Donald Hackman, 91, WWII vet, worked at Big Rig, LNP, enjoyed dining out, Phillies fan

R. Donald Hackman, 91, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at the Ephrata Manor, where he had resided for the past five years.

He was the husband of Clara (Peachey) Hackman, who passed away in October 2012. Born in Ephrata on Feb. 4, 1926, he was the son of the late John and Irene (Zwally) Hackman.

After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Donald owned and operated a trucking company for many years. He then was a distributor for the Lancaster Newspapers in the Ephrata area before working at Big Rig in Ephrata. In his retirement years, he delivered parts for CarQuest. He enjoyed watching football and baseball, especially the Phillies. He also loved going out to eat with the family.

He is survived by four sons: Barry, husband of Dolores of Oley; Scott, husband of Carole of Ephrata; Kim, husband of Deb of Leola; and Jim, husband of Kim, of Ephrata; one daughter: Dawn Spencer, wife of Roger of New Holland; a daughter-in-law: Gina, wife of his late son, Doug of Ephrata; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Clara; his son: Doug; and his four older sisters: Kathryn Erisman, Verna Fritz, Mildred Kilhefner, and Annabelle Leisey.

A memorial service was held Nov. 20 at Donecker Chapel at Ephrata Manor. A private interment, at the convenience of the family, will be held at Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, with military honors accorded by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Ephrata Manor for their care, comfort, and the love they showed to their father and grandfather during his stay there.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Ephrata. For additional information or to send online condolences to the family, visit stradlingfuneralhome.com.

