Ralph E. McQuate, 91, WWII vet, Case New Holland machinist, father of six, outdoorsman

August 29, 2018

Ralph E. McQuate, 91, formerly of Ephrata, died Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at his home in Titusville, Fla.

Ralph was born on Aug. 23, 1926 in Ephrata, to the late Cora Romig McQuate and the late Harry McQuate. He was the beloved husband of Mary E. McQuate; and former husband of the late Betty Jane McQuate.

He served in the Army from 1944 to 1946 in World War II and he also worked in the agriculture machinery manufacturing Industry as a machinist at Case New Holland until he retired in 1988.

Ralph was a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather to many wonderful children. He had a passion for camping, fishing, and golfing. Ralph spent many memorable moments camping with his family at Indian River in Delaware and Little Pines State Park in Pennsylvania. He was a lifelong member of Hope United Methodist Church in Ephrata.

In addition to his wife: Mary; Ralph is survived by six children: Gary McQuate (Chris), Larry McQuate (Sherree), Sandra McKinney (Scott), Sue Fillaggi (Larry), Roxanne McCahan, and Patricia McQuate (Theresa); two stepchildren: Suzette Hartranft (Douglas) and Laurie Hess (Robert); 17 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Ralph was preceded in death by his sister: Pauline.

Friends and family members may attend the visitation at Hope United Methodist Church, 3474 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, on Thursday, Aug. 30 from 10 to 11 a.m. Celebration of life services will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. James Bongard officiating, followed by interment at Lincoln Cemetery, Apple Street, Ephrata.

Donations in Ralph’s name are encouraged to Hope U.M. Church, 3474 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.

To leave condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Services were under the care of Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata.

