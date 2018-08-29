- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
Ralph E. McQuate, 91, WWII vet, Case New Holland machinist, father of six, outdoorsman
Ralph E. McQuate, 91, formerly of Ephrata, died Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at his home in Titusville, Fla.
Ralph was born on Aug. 23, 1926 in Ephrata, to the late Cora Romig McQuate and the late Harry McQuate. He was the beloved husband of Mary E. McQuate; and former husband of the late Betty Jane McQuate.
He served in the Army from 1944 to 1946 in World War II and he also worked in the agriculture machinery manufacturing Industry as a machinist at Case New Holland until he retired in 1988.
Ralph was a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather to many wonderful children. He had a passion for camping, fishing, and golfing. Ralph spent many memorable moments camping with his family at Indian River in Delaware and Little Pines State Park in Pennsylvania. He was a lifelong member of Hope United Methodist Church in Ephrata.
In addition to his wife: Mary; Ralph is survived by six children: Gary McQuate (Chris), Larry McQuate (Sherree), Sandra McKinney (Scott), Sue Fillaggi (Larry), Roxanne McCahan, and Patricia McQuate (Theresa); two stepchildren: Suzette Hartranft (Douglas) and Laurie Hess (Robert); 17 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and first wife, Ralph was preceded in death by his sister: Pauline.
Friends and family members may attend the visitation at Hope United Methodist Church, 3474 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, on Thursday, Aug. 30 from 10 to 11 a.m. Celebration of life services will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. James Bongard officiating, followed by interment at Lincoln Cemetery, Apple Street, Ephrata.
Donations in Ralph’s name are encouraged to Hope U.M. Church, 3474 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
To leave condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Services were under the care of Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
New school year off and running in EASD
Ephrata ‘Life Ready Graduate’ program drawing national interest The Ephrata...
-
Midway…the center of it all
This is the eighth and final installment of a monthly...
-
Hoffman Computer Associates for All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman Computer...
-
Summer Turns to Fall at Zig’s Bakery and Café
As summer turns toward fall, you can start to feel...
-
Vera (Erb) Gunselman, 91, long-time Ephrata resident, RN at ECH, realtor, card player, traveler
Vera Laverne (Erb) Gunselman, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Allen P. Garner, 82, Sperry machinist, loved farming, hunting, running Ox Yoke Stables
Allen P. Garner, 82, of Denver, passed away surrounded by...
-
Rosella ‘Rosie’ F. Clugston, 82, Clugston Cleaning co-founder, member of Ephrata Elks, AmVets
Rosella “Rosie” F. Clugston, 82, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
New school year off and running in EASD
Ephrata ‘Life Ready Graduate’ program drawing national interest The...
-
Midway…the center of it all
This is the eighth and final installment of a...
-
Hoffman Computer Associates for All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
jason kale says:
-
Ray Reiff says: