Ralph Samuel Bearinger, 88, Army vet, Sico truck driver, pilot, Denver Fire Company volunteer, golfer

Ralph Samuel Bearinger, 88, of Denver, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home.

He was born o Mother’s Day, May 11, 1930, to the late Helen K. (Snyder) Bearinger, and was the husband of Nedra L. (Leid) Bearinger, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.

Ralph was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher and did outdoor property work. He worked on his grandfather’s farm and home construction business excavating cellars using the first bulldozer in the Denver area. He served in the U.S. Army for three years in Wisconsin and France returning to the U.S.A. as a sergeant. He drove fuel truck for Sico and a tanker for Herman R. Ewell Inc., retiring with more than two million miles in 29 years.

After retirement he drove limousine to airports for Landis Luxury Coaches and also privately for friends. He enjoyed playing golf and table tennis. He had a pilot’s license and took many friends on sightseeing flights from the Kutztown airport. He once owned his own airplane prior to entering the Army.

He was a Denver Fire Company member and volunteered for several years, serving as assistant chief and driver.

In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by three children: Clark, husband of Kristine Cunningham; Mindi, wife of Jeffery Stoner; Brent, husband of Susan Keffer; 11 grandchildren: Samuel; Katherine, wife of Preston Denlinger; Susanna; Lydia; Joseph; Benjamin: and Levi Bearinger; Thomas and Leah Stoner; Angela and Leo Bearinger; two great-grandchildren: Henry and Elizabeth Denlinger; and a brother: John Henry Bearinger.

He was preceded in death by his mother: grandparents: Anna and Samuel Snyder; and stepfather: Fred Bearinger.

A memorial service was held May 7 at Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, Denver, with Pastor Peter Schwabe-Fry officiating. Interment was in the adjoining cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Ralph’s memory may be made to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church Elevator Fund, 11 S. Muddy Creek Road, Denver, PA 17517.

