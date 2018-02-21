- Welcome to Helping Hour
Ralph W. Roseboro, Army vet, owned Roseboro Funeral Home, enjoyed going on cruises
Ralph W. Roseboro, of Reinholds, formerly of Denver, died at home of esophageal cancer, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, after being diagnosed less than two weeks ago.
Born Oct. 1, 1938, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late E. Louis and Elva K. (Mellinger) Roseboro. He was the beloved husband of Ann (Myer) Roseboro. On July 10, 2017, they celebrated their 52nd anniversary.
Ralph was a graduate of Cocalico High School Class of 1956, where he played basketball and football and received the Alumni Athletic Award. He attended Penn State for two years and graduated from Eckel’s School of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia, where he received the Dean’s award.
Until 2010, he was associated with the Roseboro Funeral Home in Denver. He was a lifelong member of Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, Denver, where he formerly served as secretary of church council, and recently as a communion assistant and helper at the Church’s Peter’s Porch program. He was a member for 50-plus years of Ephrata Lodge #665 F&AM, Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, the Reading Consistory, the Rajah Temple Shrine, and a member at large of the Denver Lion’s Club, where he received Lion of the Year and the Melvin Jones award.
Ralph was a former member of the Fulton Bank (Denver branch) advisory board and also the Adamstown Area Library board of trustees. For several years he also helped deliver Meals on Wheels. He was in the US Army from 1962 to 1964.
He enjoyed gardening and traveling, especially cruises. In fact they had just returned two weeks ago from a month-long Panama Canal cruise. A cottage along the Susquehanna River brought him and his family 20 years of enjoyment. The many years he got up at 6 a.m. to drink coffee and play “Fact or Crap” at Green Lawn Garage with Day, Eddie, Jim, Mitch and June, are cherished memories.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son: Michael A.; and a daughter: Melissa A., wife of Dr. John Voler; seven grandchildren: R. Samuel, husband of Kyla; Rachel, Noah and Stella Roseboro; and Rebecca, Olivia and Kathryn Voler; two great-granddaughters: Kinley and Kayana; and three nephews: Dan and David Roseboro, and Erik Snyder.
He was predeceased by a brother: Harry M. Roseboro; and a sister: Mary Ann Snyder.
He loved his whole family, but his grandchildren brought him a unique joy and they loved his “sneaky” sense of humor and especially the rhymes he taught them.
There will be no viewing, but the family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut St., Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with Reverend Joseph A. Veres officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Ralph’s memory may be made to Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, Peter’s Porch, 537 Walnut St., Denver, PA 17517; or to the Friends of the Adamstown Area Library, 3000 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, PA 19501.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
