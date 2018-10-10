- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
Randall L. Redcay, 62, stone mason, extremely generous, softball pitcher, told great jokes, stories
Randall L. Redcay, 62, of Reading, passed away on Sept. 30, 2018 after years of battling addiction.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Ruth M. Redcay of Ephrata and the late Amos N. Redcay.
Besides his mother, he is survived by five sisters: Mary Ann Ruth, Carlisle; Karen Musser (Brian), Narvon; Bonnie Weber (Skip), Reading; Marcy Whiteman (Rich), Todd; and Amy Weaver (Dennis), Ephrata; 15 nephews and nieces; and 15 great-nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father: Amos Redcay; and a sister: Kathy Redcay.
Randy attended Twin Valley High School and graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in 1974. Randy worked as a stone mason for most of his life and loved sharing stories about working with his dad and uncles. He was a sports enthusiast and spent many years pitching for various fast pitch softball leagues in both Berks and Lancaster counties.
Randy loved to make people laugh and had an uncanny way of telling jokes. He was quite the storyteller, and would talk to anyone who had a listening ear. He loved people and always had nice things to say about everyone. He was extremely generous and was always willing to give someone his last dollar.
Services were held Oct. 7 at Conestoga Mennonite Church, Morgantown, followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. A private burial will be held at Conestoga Mennonite Cemetery.
Anyone wishing may make a contribution in Randy’s memory to Revelations of Freedom Ministries at rofm.org.
To leave the family online condolences, visit groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
Local voters respond to livestream debate of First Smucker-King
Civility ruled among a crowd of about 50 watching the...
Homecoming weekend kicks off with queen crowning Friday night
It should be an exciting Homecoming weekend in Ephrata, starting...
New media center unveiled at Ephrata High School
Staff at Ephrata High School are not only preparing students...
EHS grad walks across country to raise awareness for childhood cancer
Kevin Fern has walked in the sweltering temperatures of the...
Richard E. Buch, 72, Akron, Metzler Mennonite pastor, worked in family business, outdoorsman
Richard E. Buch, 72, of Akron, passed away on Monday,...
Robert Neil Gruber, 69, Ephrata, CNH Industrialretiree, survived by three sons
Robert Neil Gruber, 69, of Ephrata passed away on Oct....
Daniel J. Long, 26, Country Lane Gazebos worker, passionate photographer, outdoorsman
Daniel J. Long, 26, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday,...
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
