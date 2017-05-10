Randolph L. Sensenig, 54, EHS grad, Air Force vet, retired police sergeant, outdoorsman

Randolph “Randy” L. Sensenig, 54, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at home.

He was born in Ephrata to Bruce E. and Elaine G. (Good) Sensenig, and was the husband of Audrey L. (Keys) Orr-Sensenig.

Randy was a retired detective and sergeant for East Lampeter Township Police Department. He was a graduate of Ephrata High School Class of 1981 and also the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, Hershey. He attended Smith & Wesson training in Massachusetts and was a weapons instructor for the police department. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force for six years. Randy was a member of Amvets Post No. 19, Pequea Sportsman’s Association, and the Fraternal Order of the Police. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the mountains, and riding his Harley. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife and parents, Randy is survived by a brother: David L., wife of Jennifer C. Sensenig; two nieces: Destiny and Ashley Sensenig; a stepdaughter: Danielle, wife of Joe Stoner; a stepson: Joshua Orr; and a step-grandson: Cole.

He was preceded in death by an infant son: Daniel Scott; a son: Shawn Clifford Sensenig; and a brother: Michael Scott Sensenig.

Services were held May 8 at Stradling Funeral Home, Akron. Interment was private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Randy’s memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 301 Grant St., Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.